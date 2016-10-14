Trump: ‘A one-way ticket to Palookaville’

The formula that has worked for Donald Trump’s success cannot scale up to America’s needs. DT has been successful because he has worked on the edges. Stuff like screwing contractors to improve the bottom line won’t work for the nation. The president has got to look out for all Americans, not just an elite few. Not just those with enough swag to join Mar-a-Lago.
Trump is a carnival barker out to swindle rubes out of their cash. He doesn’t believe in win-win; somebody has to go to the showers, and it would be okay with him if that group of losers were born in the U.S.A.
Vote for Trump and get a one-way ticket to Palookaville.
Elect Hillary and get a rational leader and a continuation of the economic progress of the last eight years.
Mike Millan
Washington
Yes, he has worked the edges, I am sure. Maybe he should have taken the famous Whitewater Real Estate Class, before starting his business. And yes he needs to look out for “all Americans” not just the ones that respect our culture, language, religious foundations, and immigration laws.
And yes, someone does have to go to the showers. I guess you haven’t lived long enough to realize that.
Elect Hillary and get a continuation of the residuary Obama Plan.
Mr. Milan,
I am trying hard to not take the same argumentative tone you have chosen to use. “One-way ticket to Palookaville” strikes you as a strong argument?
You want us to support Secretary Clinton for “a continuation of the economic progress of the last eight years.” Looking at economic stories in the Rappahannock News, an article from April 28, 2016 states “[t]he USDA census reported the average farm lost $5,944 in 2012…” in the county. Is that the progress you hope to continue?