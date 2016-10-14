Trump: ‘A one-way ticket to Palookaville’

The formula that has worked for Donald Trump’s success cannot scale up to America’s needs. DT has been successful because he has worked on the edges. Stuff like screwing contractors to improve the bottom line won’t work for the nation. The president has got to look out for all Americans, not just an elite few. Not just those with enough swag to join Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is a carnival barker out to swindle rubes out of their cash. He doesn’t believe in win-win; somebody has to go to the showers, and it would be okay with him if that group of losers were born in the U.S.A.

Vote for Trump and get a one-way ticket to Palookaville.

Elect Hillary and get a rational leader and a continuation of the economic progress of the last eight years.

Mike Millan

Washington