I’m voting for integrity

At the debate between Democrat Jane Dittmar and Republican Tom Garrett Oct. 10 at PVCC, the moderator asked the two candidates for a one-word response to the question, “What is the most important trait for a member of Congress?” Dittmar’s immediate response was “integrity.”

That word so clearly describes Jane Dittmar’s experience and her expectations. Her extensive background in business and her training as a mediator all represent her belief in “integrity” and that it is, truly, a standard in her life.

However, listening to her opponent, I had a quite different impression and can only question Tom Garrett’s integrity. As he described his proposals, I was reminded of the stereotypical character of a used-car salesman. He has a product that he polishes up to look attractive as he tries to sell it to you, but he knows it’s all show and will break down as soon as you get it off the lot. One example of Garrett’s lemons is his Student Security Program for managing student debt. The program may sound good on the surface, but, as Jane Dittmar, with her background in finance noted, she “can’t find anywhere the math works” on this plan.

Unfortunately, the most conspicuous and disturbing of Garrett’s integrity flaws is his continuing support of Donald Trump, a man who, caught on tape, brags of his wanton control over women in such a vulgar and disgusting manner that he is obviously totally unqualified as a presidential candidate and, instead, may more accurately be described as a gutter-mouth bully and sexual predator. We cannot elect to Congress a man, Tom Garrett, who believes such behavior is excusable!

Jane Dittmar fully understands what integrity means and the vast responsibility that goes along with it. I sincerely invite you to join me in voting for this highly qualified woman and help bring integrity back to the Congress of the United States.

Jeannine “JJ” Towler

Charlottesville