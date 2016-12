Courtesy photo

Last Saturday, the Rappahannock Democrats crew responsible for picking up 21 bags of trash and litter along U.S. 211 from Massies Corner to the library included (from left): Jed Duvall, Jill Duvall, Fred Schaefer, Judy DeSarno, Melissa Schooler, Jana Froeling, Ross O’Donoghue and Bruce Sloane. (Not shown, but showed up: Stephanie Ridder, John Beardsley and Morgan Cloud.)