Santa makes his round

By Nicole Platel

Well, okay, not exactly the Santa’s rounds you were thinking of, but the big guy in red had a few spare moments before receiving many small visitors indoors on Sunday at Schoolhouse Antiques in Sperryville — and there was the Schoolhouse Nine course and practice green right out front, and the weather was not nearly North Pole-like, so . . . ho-ho-ho. And . . . fore!

By Maggi Morris

Santa and Mrs. Santa brush up on their putting skills at Schoolhouse Nine before greeting visitors at Schoolhouse Antiques in Sperryville last Sunday, where there were also cookies and other sweets, and (as 2-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck discovered, below) some games and, especially, huge stuffed animals to try on for size.