Your Next Best Friend: Sandy

Hi, I’m one of those cuddle-bunny sort of dogs. My name is Sandy and I’m looking for a home. I’m about 2 years old, a mixture of dachshund and Jack Russell terrier. As you can see from my portrait, my ears look like dachshund ears that decided to stand up. Only adds to my cuteness, I think. I’m a sweet, happy little dog and weigh around 18 pounds, though the people here at RAWL think I should lose about five of those. I tell them to mind their own business.

This week, sadly, none of my canine colleagues found a new owner. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.