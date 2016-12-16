Big thanks for Christmas in Little Washington

I am writing to express my deep gratitude to all of the parade participants, artisan vendors, food purveyors and volunteers who made this year’s Christmas in Little Washington event a day to remember. Thank you especially to the many Rappahannock County citizens who gave so much of their time, or gave so generously in other ways, to make everything run smoothly on parade day, including:

Dot and Rick Lessard, Dennis Brack, Emily Harris, Alice Anderson, Beverly and John Sullivan, Missy McCool, Bruce Loth, Jim Blubaugh, Larry Grove, Bud Meyer, Molly Emmons, Fred Catlin, Ray Gooch, Tony Lavato, Sheriff Connie Smith, Maj. John Arstino, Debbie Keyser, Candy Wroth, Sharon Luke, Laura Dodd, Nancy Raines, Jan Makela, Ron Makela, Andy Platt, Patty Hardee, Theresa Wood, Kaye Kohler, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Allan Comp, John McCaslin, Liz Rhein, Mimi Forbes, Dr. Christopher Nagle, Ann Spieker, Michelle Arnold, Susannah McNear, Judy DeSarno, Thom Pellikaan, Joneve Murphy, Rachel Hayden, Patrick O’Connell, Kim Nelson, Butch Zindel, Mary Ann Kuhn, Stacy and Greg Williams, Diane and John MacPherson, Sherri Fickel, Kevin Kraditor, Debbie Donehey and the Carney brothers (Lain, Van and Jennings).

Mark your calendars now for the 2017 Christmas in Little Washington parade and festivities, which will be held Sunday, Dec. 3. See you next year!

Keir Whitson

Parade coordinator