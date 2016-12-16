Money given, now grants to give

NPCF receives $250K from PATH for new community grant program

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation announced this week that it has received $250,000 in funding from the PATH (Piedmont Action To Health) Foundation to initiate a new grant program.

This grant provides opportunities for 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties, and will serve the purpose of funding emergent community needs. Specifically, the grant will invite proposals for project needs that are immediate in nature and address or alleviate hardship.

According to NPCF’s executive director, Jane Bowling-Wilson, these grants can help to sustain successful existing programs; scale-up existing programs in the number or areas served; make quality improvements to existing programs; start new programs; or make purchases for needed equipment, supplies or training. Priority consideration will be given to those nonprofits established for at least three years, demonstrating strong management and a track record of accomplishment. Requested amounts will typically range from $5,000 to $25,000.

Christy Connolly, the PATH Foundation’s president and CEO, said the grant was made in an effort to meet needs that oftentimes fall outside of the parameters of PATH Foundation grants. “Community Assistance grants have a flexibility that our traditional grant cycles don’t — whether it is a faster timeline or need that is outside of our core areas of focus. Northern Piedmont is a natural fit to administer this type of grant, and they will have discretion over awarding the funds.”

Bowling-Wilson said the grant will provide countless opportunities for nonprofits. “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the PATH Foundation on this new grant program,” she said. “This grant will not only present an opportunity to fund vital projects, but it will also allow us to work more closely with our nonprofits on pressing community issues.”

The new grant opened Tuesday (Dec. 13) and closes Jan. 27. A second cycle for the Community Assistance Grant is planned for next August 2017. To submit an application or to learn more, visit Northern Piedmont’s website at npcf.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities.

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity established in 2000. NPCF serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock and strives to build philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in the area, and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations. For more information about the organization, call 540-349-0631 or visit npcf.org.