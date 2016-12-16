See you on the PATH to Kindness

This year during the holidays, the PATH Foundation is spreading cheer through our PATH to Kindness project — something that encourages the pay-it-forward principle of doing something nice for others.

We’ve got a calendar of suggestions so you and your family can participate — our website (pathforyou.org) and Facebook page have the details. None of the ideas are particularly new, and your family may already do some of these things regularly. But they are all acts of kindness, something that can seem in short supply on occasion.

At the PATH Foundation, we’ll be busy surprising people in the area with our own acts of kindness. Our summer interns are coming back to help us with some fun pop-up events to offer a bright spot in someone’s day. A few things we’re doing, though, are being announced ahead of time — including free day passes to the WARF in Warrenton on Dec. 26 (see their Facebook page for details), we’ll cover the costs of your overdue books at the Rappahannock County Library from Dec. 15-30.

We live in a wonderful community and hope our #pathtokindness will add to the good that happens here all year long — with a little extra during the holiday season. Find the PATH Foundation on Facebook to share your own #pathtokindness stories with us.

Happy holidays,

Christy Connolly

PATH Foundation president and CEO