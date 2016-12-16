Young published authors

Courtesy photo

Rappahannock County Elementary School third-grade students (from left, Shawne Christian, Jacob Brown, Aubree McMillan and Alexia Howard) in Crystal Smith’s classes became authors and illustrators earlier this month when they published stories titled “If I Were a Superhero.” Students wrote and edited their stories over a two-week period before sending their final drafts to the publisher. Families were given the opportunity to purchase a copy of the book. Copies were also purchased for the classroom and RCES library. This is the second year Smith’s reading classes have participated in the memorable project to publish their own books.