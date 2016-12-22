Courthouse Row for Dec. 22

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 12-16:

Rappahannock County

Peter Holland Luke and Sharon Genebach Luke, husband and wife, to 257 Gay Street LLC, multiple town parcels, no consideration, exempt from taxation

Jackson

Bridgewater College Properties LLC to Brian Edward Markwalter and Holland Rogers Markwalter, parcels of land, $725,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-52

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Rappahannock CFC Coop, Washington, new light fixtures, $18,000

Jeffery Chenard, Sperryville, demolition, $8,000

Matt Farmer, Amissville, deck, $7,760