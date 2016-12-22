Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 1
12.23 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
5:07 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1, 2 and 7
5:27 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Dec. 15
6:10 a.m. — Pond Lane, mutual aid, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:43 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5
4:08 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
5:25 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Friday, Dec. 16
7:48 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
2:25 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:05 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
9:10 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:22 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:46 p.m. — Old Mill House Lane, Amissville, seizure, company 3
Sunday, Dec. 18
7:40 a.m. — Water Street, mutual aid, company 9
12:10 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 4
3:43 p.m. — Porter Street, Washington, injury, company 1
5:21 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
Monday, Dec. 19
6:54 a.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.