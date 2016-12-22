Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 1

12.23 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

5:07 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1, 2  and 7

5:27 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, Dec. 15

6:10 a.m. — Pond Lane, mutual aid, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:43 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5

4:08 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

5:25 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Friday, Dec. 16

7:48 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

2:25 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:05 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

9:10 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:22 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:46 p.m. — Old Mill House Lane, Amissville, seizure, company 3

Sunday, Dec. 18

7:40 a.m. — Water Street, mutual aid, company 9

12:10 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

2:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 4

3:43 p.m. — Porter Street, Washington, injury, company 1

5:21 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

Monday, Dec. 19

6:54 a.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

