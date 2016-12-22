The PATH to Kindness runs through Rappahannock

Sara Knott, an intern with the PATH Foundation, swipes a card last Friday to pay for coffee and breakfast sandwiches at Quicke Mart — something she and her fellow interns spent a couple of hours doing at the U.S. 211 convenience store as part of PATH’s “12 Days of Kindness” program. That’s clerk Robert Kelly on the right. PATH’s holiday-inspired random-acts-of-kindness spree also saw the interns delivering gingerbread houses to CCLC and decorating them with the kids, taking books about doing good deeds to kindergarteners at Rappahannock Elementary and offering to pay the late fees for book returns at Rappahannock Library.

Sara Knott swipes a special debit card provided by the PATH Foundation, which paid for folks coffee and breakfast sandwiches and other items on Friday at Quicke Mart, part of the foundation’s “12 Days of Kindness” program.

Customer Robin Bolt happily accepted the random act by interns (from left) Nathan Krauss, Lauren Grove, Maggie Meadows, Knott and Shannon Simpson.