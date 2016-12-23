School and sports news for Dec. 22

WCDS students write up a winter storm

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) students earned nine awards in the Samuels Public Library’s 38th annual Holiday Writing Contest, including six first-place awards. Prize winners read aloud their winning entries at a reception in their honor Dec. 15, where students were also presented with certificates and booklets featuring the winners’ stories and poems. First-place winners in each grade level received a gift certificate from Royal Oak Bookshop, co-sponsor of the event.

WCDS winners are: Jackson Baldi, first place kindergarten; Joseph MacDougall, second place second grade; Garrick Church, first place fourth grade; Carmen O’Neill, third place fourth grade; Sophia Korte, first place fifth grade; Ava Lubkemann, first place sixth grade; Bayleigh Fox, second place sixth grade; Peter McMahon, first place eighth grade; Harmony Lindstrom, first place eleventh grade.

Wakefield athletics update

Varsity swimming: The Owls swam at the Central Park Aquatic Center in Seton School’s homecoming meet Dec. 17, a good meet for the swimmers. Congratulations to Lucas DuMez, who won the 500 freestyle, perhaps the most grueling event a high school swimmer can take on. His first-place time of 5:22.43 was a VISAA state qualifying time. Lucas finished second in the 50 freestyle in another state qualifying time of 23.11. Bridgette Larsen was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.38, and she swam a personal record in the 100 backstroke with a fourth-place finish at 1:14.60. The Owls’ DuMez is also in the top 10 in the state in three different events thus far this season. Lucas’s 100 backstroke time of 56.15 is third best in the state. His 100 breaststroke time of 1:06.02 is fifth best and his 200 freestyle time of 1:55.51 is seventh best in the state.

Varsity boys’ basketball: The Owls traveled to Chelsea Academy for a DAC game on Dec. 12. The first quarter was even, with the Knights hitting several three-point baskets, but the Owls led 17-16 at the end of the quarter. The boys held the Knights to nine second quarter points to lead 37-25 at the half. The Knights outscored the Owls 15-13 in the third but the Owls held a 50-40 lead going into the final quarter. A scorning drought and several untimely turnovers led to the Knights cutting the game as close as two points late in the quarter, but the Owls did a nice job at the foul line late in the game to preserve a 66-61 win.

The Owls hit 18 of 25 foul shots in the game to win the game at the line. Connor Glennon had another monster game with 24 points to lead all scorers while adding 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double. Chris O’Heir had 19 points, 11 of them from the foul line, plus three steals and assists. Kevin He added 12 points and led the team with four assists. Gage Landis contributed eight points, three assists and two steals. The team is is 2-1 overall and in the DAC.

— Mike Costello, athletic director

Rapp sports update

Rapp sports teams are well into their winter seasons and have been racking up the wins as they head for their holiday break.

Girls basketball: Varsity girls have split their last four games, wins over Stonewall Jackson and Nelson County offsetting losses to Luray and Strasburg. Highlights included Julia Estes’ two double-doubles, with 20 points and 16 rebounds at Luray and 16/18 at Nelson. Kayla Robey has racked up almost 60 points in that four-game span, boosting her scoring average to double digits, and Brooklyn Phillips, Olivia Atkins, Brianna Settle and Missy Phillips have also contributed to the stats columns and to the team’s success. JV girls have also played .500 ball over the past four games, with losses to Stonewall and Luray balanced with wins over Strasburg and Nelson County. Both teams hosted Madison County last night (Wednesday, Dec. 21, results too late for this article), and then take a break until January.

Boys basketball: Varsity boys earned their third win of the season over Strasburg last Friday, eclipsing their win total from the past two seasons with, hopefully, more yet to come this year. Close losses at Stonewall Jackson and at home against Nelson were wrapped around a thrilling win over Strasburg last Friday night. Coach Mike Atkins and assistant coach Jim Racer have worked hard to produce a team that leaves it all on the court every night and leaves fans cheering into the last seconds.

On the JV hardwood, coach Henry Shackelford’s team has racked up three straight wins over Stonewall, Strasburg and Nelson, with tough defense and an unwillingness to be cowed by bigger opponents becoming a hallmark of the season. Both varsity and JV teams traveled to Madison County Tuesday (results too late for this article).

Junior Panther basketball: The JP boys and girls teams have been marching in lockstep with their records, both teams dropping games to Luray Dec. 12 and then rebounding with big wins over Front Royal Christian Academy and Chelsea Academy. Both teams hosted William Monroe this Tuesday evening and finished the pre-holiday part of their schedule last night at Madison County (results of both too late for this article) .

Wrestling: Inclement weather canceled the varsity wrestling tournament at Madison County this past Saturday but the grapplers return to the mats tonight and tomorrow (Dec. 22 and 23) in an invitational tournament at Skyline High School in Front Royal. Taking the prize for the busiest team over the holiday break, coach Alex Coffroth’s squad will travel to a tournament at Broad Run High School Dec. 29-30 and a Bull Run District match at Madison County Jan. 4, closely followed by an invitational meet Jan. 6-7 at Liberty Christian Academy. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Jan. 11, varsity wrestling’s first home match (starting at 6 p.m.).

Scholastic Bowl: Coach Dave Naser’s Scholastic Bowl team is beginning to find a groove, earning three wins in three contests in their latest outing, a Bull Run District match Dec. 12. With the VHSL conference tournament coming up Jan. 21 at Colonial Beach, the squad will have a few more matches and at least one more invitational to tune up for the run for states.

For more, visit rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com. Go Rapp!

— Brandon Burley, athletic director