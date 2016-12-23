To GrandDriver’s lecture we go

Aging Together is pleased to host the Virginia “GrandDriver” program Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Rappahannock Library. Aging Together understands while most seniors are good drivers, physical changes occur naturally with age and these changes can affect our ability to drive safely. We encourage the Community to join us for this free program to learn the early signs of driving difficulty as well as the new laws that directly impact senior drivers. So you can take action to drive safer and longer.

Did you know that as a whole, there are some alarming statistics that “mature drivers’ do not survive similar crashes as well as young adults? The Virginia GrandDriver education initiative started over a decade ago through the DMV, with funding from NHTSA Highway Safety Grant, as a public awareness campaign designed to inform seniors and caregivers about aging-related driving issues.

Virginia GrandDriver resources assist with keeping mature drivers safer and on the road longer resulting in continued independence. The program has also grown in providing sources for judges and law enforcement and health-care professionals on how to assist seniors with driving options. Virginia GrandDriver gathers and disseminates information from organizations nationwide on mature-driving concerns.

The Virginia GrandDriver awareness campaign utilizes education programs and television and radio advertising as well as the collection of information online at granddriver.net.

Nancy Lo, the Virginia GrandDriver coordinator from the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) division for the aging, will be our key speaker on Jan. 26. Nancy speaks with local senior groups about safety tips to compensate for minor impairments, as well as warning signs to look out for when driving. Nancy is known for her expertise when providing much needed answers to mature driving related questions. It is the goal of DARS Virginia Division for the Aging and Aging Together to provide resources so seniors can remain mobile and socially engaged in their communities.

For more information about the Virginia GrandDriver program or to register for the Jan. 26 program, call 540-829-6405 or email dbanks@agingtogether.org.

Dianna Banks

Community resource specialist, Aging Together