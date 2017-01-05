Courthouse Row for Jan. 12

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 19-30:

Hampton

Michael L. Marshall and Lydia Micheaux Marshall to Lydia Micheaux Marshall, 16.735 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20-37A

John W. Riley to David H. Cavanaugh and Carol Cavanaugh, husband and wife, lot 12 Peyton Farm Development, $120,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-12

Hawthorne

Monique Maniet and Max I. Richtman to Land Trust of Virginia Inc., 55.0593 acres, deed of gift, tax map 48-23A

Jackson

Paul F. Grosso and M. Jacqueline Grosso, trustees of the Grosso Living Trust, to Nathan N. McCarry and Valerie A. McCarry, trustees of the McCarry Family Trust, lot #6, section A, Rappahannock Mountain Estates, $550,000, general warranty, tax map 32C-1-A-6

Golden Springs LLC to Neiswanger Foundation, 491.1823 acres, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-1

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Leonard T. Milliken, trustee of the Leonard T. Milliken revocable trust, 7.75 acres, $149,900, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 33-76B

Jackson/Rappahannock Lakes

Robert M. Lara, trustee of the Charles N. Beck Jr., trust to Tracy Eisenmann, lot 6, section 1, $22,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-1-6

Stonewall-Hawthorne

Katherine B. Anderson, formerly known as Katherine Burt Mckitterick, to Van Champlin Carney, Julia Kennedy Carney and Laurie Brown Kennedy, Lot B, $190,785, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49A-1-11

Stonewall

Judith C. Ackerman to Jamie C. Jenkins and Tiffany A. Jenkins, 1.9336 acres, $110,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49A-1-34

Piedmont

Dawn Elizabeth White, aka Dawn F. White, to Thomas L. Bauer, 0.651 acres, $185,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 26-4C

Lester W. Deal and Hazel J. Deal, husband and wife, to Bryan F. Deal and Julie N. Deal, husband and wife, 37.97 acres and 9.312 acres, $189,128, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-38

Wakefield

Rincon Brothers Investments Ltd. to Hector Rincon Sr., 24.2744 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 2-5

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $37,440

Jeff Chenard, Sperryville, guest house, $350,000

Jeff Chenard, Sperryville, pool house, $350,000

Jeff Chenard, Sperryville, garage, $139,000

Jeff Chenard, Sperryville, screened pavilion, $28,386

Jeff Chenard, Sperryville, dwelling, $1,900,000

Randall Sisk, Amissville, finish basement, $15,000

Gary and Mary Madson, Sperryville, accessory building, $35,000

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $82,688

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $55,692

Richard Ostrander, Amissville, generator, $2,177

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $96,187

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $55,646

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $45,457

Castleton, Farms, Castleton, solar array, $55,440

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $21,118

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $14,535

Castleton Farms, Castleton, solar array, $12,825

Everett J. Estes, Washington, shed, $9,700

John Grigsby, Chester Gap, electric in existing building, $600

Judith Hope, Washington, storage building, $35,000

Uwe Rumohr, Amissville, addition, $5,000

Harry and Tiffany Lidsky, Washington, temporary service pole, $1,000

Lowell and Diane Dodge, Sperryville, addition, $70,000