Down Memory Lane for Jan. 1

Sept. 19, 1963

Horseshoe Farm, one of the largest and most historic in Rappahannock County, has been sold by Douglas G. Janney of Fredericksburg to William M. Carrigan, prominent industrial planner of Washington D. C. and chairman of the local library board of trustees.

Mr. Carrigan and his wife already are part-time residents of the county, having purchased Avon Hall from the Baggarly estate several years ago.

The 761-acre Horseshoe Farm is located on Route 628 between the county seat and Flint Hill, approximately three miles east of Washington, and has been operated as an Aberdeen Angus cattle farm by the Janneys since they purchased it in 1954.

Dominating Horseshoe Farm is an imposing brick and stone colonial home built in 1770 by George Calvert and later owned by the Deatherage family.

The Rappahannock Library will open officially on Saturday morning, Oct. 19, with appropriate ceremonies. It will also be open and on display during the hours of the House Tour on Oct. 19-20.

The Library needs many books — of all types — history, recent fiction, nonfiction, etc. Anyone wishing to contribute please do so if possible on Wednesday afternoons between 2 and 5 at which time the library is open.

Although a small corps of volunteers have been working every Wednesday afternoon throughout the summer classifying, cataloging and arranging books, more help is needed. Anyone wishing to volunteer for this vital service to their community contact Mrs. B. M. Miller or any member of the volunteer committee which consists of Mrs. R. E. Patzing, Mrs. H. M. Keyser, Mrs. Bertie Lib Moffett and Mrs. C. B. Palmer.

March 8, 1990

Residents stopping for a refreshing drink at the popular spring on U. S. 211 just below the Skyline Drive last week found a new addition at the ancient stone springbox: Large red and white signs stating “Notice, Contaminated Water, Do Not Drink.”

The signs have brought a flurry of telephone calls to the National Park Service headquarters in Luray, which referred inquiries to the Rappahannock County Health Department.

There, harried office manager Charlotte Freeman told callers they should contact District Sanitarian Charles Shepherd. “The telephone has been pretty hot over this,” she added.

As best he can determine, Mr. Shepherd said, the springbox was built during the 1930s to serve the workers buildings U.S. 211 and the Skyline Drive. Since then, it has been a popular stop for people seeking untreated, “natural” spring water. On weekends, lines are common at the spring, and people arriving with car trunks full of gallon milk jugs and large glass bottles to take the water home.

The sanitarian said that past tests done at the spring indicated that it is contaminated with simple coliform bacteria, which is said is considered prima facie evidence of contamination by groundwater entering the underground aquifer which feeds the spring.

Rappahannock County Electoral Board Secretary Chris Parrish announced Tuesday that the board had selected Nancy Leake of Sperryville to be the next General Registrar. Mrs. Leake, who now works for the Rappahannock Farmers’ Coop, will begin training for the position March 15 and take over the registrar’s office April 1. Mr. Parrish said the board was very pleased with the number of qualified people who applied for the position. The registrar’s position became open when Ruth Kilby resigned in December for health reasons.