Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 5

Monday, Dec. 19
10:42 a.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
2:50 p.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, fire alarm, companies 3 and 5
Tuesday, Dec. 20
2:33 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Dec. 22
4:33 p.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9
Friday, Dec. 23
5:42 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, structure fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
1:26 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
2:10 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, injury, company 3
Saturday, Dec. 24
4:50 a.m. — Coughlin Lane, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
5:28 a.m. — Forest Grove Road, Amissville, unconscious, company 3
7:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Sunday, Dec. 25
12:33 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
10:21 a.m. — Hawkins Lane, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5
1:38 p.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
Monday, Dec. 26
4:01 p.m. — Bean Hollow Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1, 3 and 4
Tuesday, Dec. 27
2:49 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:03 a.m. — Windy Hill Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9
1:28 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, unconscious, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:27 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 1, 2 and 7
Thursday, Dec. 29
9:29 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9
3:46 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 1, 3 and 4
Friday, Dec. 30
2:19 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:24 p.m. — Middle of No Way Lane, Castleton, abdominal pain, companies 5 and 7
2:22 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:35 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
10:06 p.m. — Ginger Hill Lane, Washington, unconscious, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, Dec. 31
1:04 a.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
7:21 p.m. — Ginger Hill Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 7
Sunday, Jan. 1
4:40 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap