Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 5

Monday, Dec. 19

10:42 a.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

2:50 p.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, fire alarm, companies 3 and 5

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2:33 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, Dec. 22

4:33 p.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9

Friday, Dec. 23

5:42 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, structure fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

1:26 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

2:10 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, injury, company 3

Saturday, Dec. 24

4:50 a.m. — Coughlin Lane, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7

5:28 a.m. — Forest Grove Road, Amissville, unconscious, company 3

7:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

Sunday, Dec. 25

12:33 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

10:21 a.m. — Hawkins Lane, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5

1:38 p.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5

Monday, Dec. 26

4:01 p.m. — Bean Hollow Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1, 3 and 4

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2:49 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:03 a.m. — Windy Hill Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9

1:28 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, unconscious, companies 1, 3 and 4

3:27 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 1, 2 and 7

Thursday, Dec. 29

9:29 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9

3:46 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 1, 3 and 4

Friday, Dec. 30

2:19 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

1:24 p.m. — Middle of No Way Lane, Castleton, abdominal pain, companies 5 and 7

2:22 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:35 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

10:06 p.m. — Ginger Hill Lane, Washington, unconscious, companies 1 and 7

Saturday, Dec. 31

1:04 a.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2

7:21 p.m. — Ginger Hill Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 7

Sunday, Jan. 1

4:40 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap

