Meetings and notices for Jan. 5

Washington Town Council meets 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) at town hall. Agenda includes election of a vice mayor; Meuse tourist home annual review; update on the ESS contract renewals; possible closed session (for consultation with the town attorney for legal advice on the possible sale of .5853 acres of the Avon Hall property).

Rappahannock County Democratic Committee meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at Rappahannock Library. All are welcome. Contact Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019 for more information.

Spring registration for Rapp Soccer is open. Early bird registration available through Feb 5 ($40 for U6 and $55 for U8 and up). After Feb 5, fees increase to $60 and $80. Registration for all age groups closes Feb 24. Please register at rappsoccer.com.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets 1 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Call 540-825-3100 for more information.

Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Rappahannock County courthouse.

Washington Planning Commission holds work sessions at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at town hall, to continue their review of the town’s comprehensive plan. All sessions are open to the public.

The Blue Ridge Chorale is beginning rehearsals for spring concerts 6:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) at Open Door Baptist Church (754 Germanna Hwy., Culpeper). Concerts are in April and May and include fun and recognizable music from such musicals as “Oklahoma,” “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music.” Open to all, no audition necessary, just a love of singing. Come early the first night to register and meet everyone. For more information, call 540-219-8837 or visit brcsings.com.

Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) again hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Jan. 31 and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. The class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Verdun. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Preregistration required. Class size is limited and fills quickly each year. More information at npbee.org, or contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792. NPBA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.

Calling all Filmmakers! RAAC’s Third Annual Film Festival at Little Washington (April 7-9, 2017) announces the Call for Entries in all categories including short and feature length films, documentaries, student and youth films, web series or episodes, and music videos. Submission period runs through Jan. 30, 2017. Professional and amateur filmmakers working in all aesthetic disciplines and genres are welcome. All films should be submitted through FilmFreeway.com. Additional information regarding film submission and the festival is available at www.TheFilmFestivalAtLittleWashington.com or by calling Theresa Wood, Festival Director, at 817-403-0496.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation has discounted ski/snowboard packages to Massanutten for sale at the new Parks & Recreation location at 131 N. Main St. (in the Giles Miller Building). Details online at CulpeperRecreation.com or call 540-727-3412.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Rappahannock County 4H Livestock Club invites prospective members to join. Ages 8-18 (must be age 9 by Sept. 30 to show that year). You do not need to live on a farm or have an animal to participate. The club meets on the third Monday of every month at the Extension Office (311-J Gay St., Washington), including the next meeting 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 18).

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.

All are welcome at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (115 N. East St., Culpeper) Healing and Holy Communion service at noon every Wednesday. Come as you are and receive healing prayers and an anointing. (Parking at 120 N. Commerce St.). For more information, call 540-825-8786.