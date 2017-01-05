School and sports news for Jan. 5

Andrew Forrest Kohler, M.D.

Kaye and Rick Kohler of Amissville are more than pleased, proud actually, to announce Andrew Forrest Kohler’s graduation from medical school.

Four years ago, Andrew discovered a joint U.S.-Australia program offering two years in Brisbane, Australia, at University of Queensland, with the second two years of clinical rounds completed at Ochsner Clinical School and Hospital in New Orleans. (Alton Ochsner co-founded the Ochsner Clinic and was one of the first to document the link between cancer and cigarette use. He pioneered the “war against smoking.”)

One hundred students are selected each year to attend the joint venture between the institutions. The experience abroad provided insight into a socialized form of medicine and also enabled Andrew to travel through Southeast Asia and to visit New Zealand as well. As part of his studies in 2016, he traveled to Manipal University in India to create a student visitation protocol between UQ and Manipal.

Andrew is applying for residency programs around the U.S. His culmination ceremony was held in New Orleans with parents in joyful attendance.

Rapp sports update

While most of Rappahannock County athletics took advantage of the holiday break to get in some key practices and hone their skills for the resumption of the winter sports season this week, Rapp’s wrestlers brought home some wins from a holiday tournament.

Varsity wrestling took part in the Broad Run Spartan Slam at Broad Run High School in Ashburn. Competing against 2A or larger teams, Rapp’s 1A squad, with only six wrestlers able to make the tourney, still finished 11th out of 18 teams in the tournament.

Johnny Beard and Chris Corbin both took second-place honors in their respective 182 and 152 pound weight classes. Jake Sisk took fourth at 195 and Sam Barnes and Hunter Nicodemus both took fifth in their respective 132 and 113 classes. The team was at Madison last night (Jan. 4, results too late for this article) and travels to Liberty Christian this weekend, competing Friday and Saturday.

Next Wednesday (Jan. 11) is the first home wrestling event of the regular season, with Rapp taking on George Mason at 6 p.m., followed by another Bull Run District home meet the following Wednesday, Jan. 18. And mark your calendars now for Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Rapp grapplers look to defend their Conference 43 title on the home mats.

Basketball: All the Rapp basketball teams resume play this week. The boys JV and varsity squads traveled to Central High School Tuesday and the girls’ teams were at home Wednesday hosting Central (results too late for this article). Tonight (Thursday, Jan. 5), the JV and varsity boys’ squads will host George Mason. Tomorrow, the Junior Panther teams take the home court against St. Joe’s, the girls’ game at 4:30, boys’ at 5:45.

The JV and varsity boys’ squads host Clarke County next Tuesday (Jan. 10), while the girls host Warren County on Friday, Jan. 13, JV games on both nights beginning at 6 p.m.. Sandwiched between those contests will be the previously mentioned varsity wrestling match at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) and a J.P. girls and boys basketball doubleheader Jan. 12 against in-county rival Wakefield Country Day School, first game tipping off at 4:30.

As always, all game and practice schedules can be found online at .rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com.

— Brandon Burley, athletic director