Washington column for Jan. 5

About those resolutions . . .

I hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. I know I sure did. I celebrated with my children, and their children. Watching their eyes light up in growing anticipation as they opened their gifts was my biggest joy. There was wrapping paper everywhere.

As we turn the pages of the calendar and welcome another year, there is considerable optimism that this year will be better than ever.

Each day, I am reminded of how blessed we are to live in Rappahannock County. The fields, hills and hollows are so beautiful and rich with the changing of each season. No matter what the time of the season is, we should hold it dear to our heart and be thankful to the Lord for where we live. Sometimes we take it for granted; I know I do.

Guess what? It’s a new year and you know what that means? Time for those resolutions!

To start the new year right, my mother-in-law has to cook her black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Why do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’ve never heard of the tradition, it’s likely that you’re not very close with people raised in the South. Eating black-eyed peas as the first meal of the year is said to bring good luck and prosperity. And my mother-in-law believes in that entirely.

Everywhere you go this time of the year, people are talking about what they’re going to do and what they’re not going to do for the coming year. The most important thing is you must believe that you can do it!

Everyone can succeed! And you can, too! So, I ask everyone, what will your new year’s resolution be? Eating healthier? Exercising more? Educating yourself on how to create a healthier lifestyle?

For me, it won’t be eating those black-eyed peas; instead I want to enjoy the beauty of our rich heritage here in Rappahannock County more. Take more walks at sunrise, at sunset and gaze at the stars at night, pick wildflowers, each in its season. Enjoy the simple pleasure of nature around me.

There are many resolutions for you to explore. Whatever you choose as your own, remember, you can succeed!

Enjoy life’s beauty and each day blessings that comes your way.

Gay Street exhibition

Gay Street Gallery announced its new exhibition opening this Saturday (Jan. 7), featuring work by Kate Anderson, prints; Jan Heginbotham, sculpture; and paintings by Kevin H. Adams. Beverages and refreshments will be served at the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

Christmas tree burning

Community members can bring their trees and other holiday greenery to the bonfire site any time between now and fire-lighting time, at dusk on Saturday, Jan. 14, on the Avon Hall property between the pond and the county administrator’s office.

Haiti outreach update

Russ Collins of Trinity Episcopal Church reports on Trinity’s outreach programs in Haiti:

I returned from Haiti Nov. 19 and can report our Region 13 Trade School is in full operation with classes well attended by students eager to learn. We observed the Cooking, Sewing, Floral Arts, Tailoring and Computer classes, and delivered supplies for many of the classes, including three renovated laptop computers donated by the Bethel Computer Project in Warrenton. While the St. Marc School was undamaged after Hurricane Matthew, our group observed that many homes in the hills around Trouin were damaged and the mission church at Duny was destroyed. We witnessed a reissuing of loans from our micro-loan program to 14 participants in Trouin and visited the new Pig Farm (Piggery). The Piggery is a partnership between Voix et Actions and the seven students who graduated from the Trade School last July. It was in good shape, but unfortunately, many of the goats provided through our goat program were lost in the hurricane. Trinity Outreach will continue to make opportunities available for our parishioners and those of other Region 13 churches to provide aid for repair of homes and to replace animals lost in the hurricane. I am targeting Feb. 6-9 to next visit St. Marc, Haiti.

Sympathy

Condolences to Savilla Mae “Peggy” Pullen Huff’s family. Peggy, 77, of Washington, died Saturday (Dec. 31) at her home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 5) at Washington Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Lee Poe officiating. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Birthday wishes

Beverly Exline will be celebrating her birthday on Jan. 12. For everybody who knows Beverly, she is one lady who is always on the go. She is a wonderful person with the biggest heart. Birthday wishes go out to Danny Huff, who also has a heart of gold. He will celebrate his day on Thursday, Jan. 19

I also have two grandchildren who will be celebrating their birthdays in January. Olivia Grace Clatterbuck will be turning 3 on Jan. 10, and Lukas Clatterbuck will be turning 5 on Jan. 26. Wow, does time fly. It seems like yesterday my own kids were that small and running around. Now, my kids have kids who are running around and bringing joy to their parents.

Birthday wishes go out to my mother-in-law, Anna Clatterbuck, who will celebrate her special day on Friday, Jan. 20.

Happy New Year and let it be one of the greatest yet!