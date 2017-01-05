Your Next Best Friend: Paisley

Hello, Rappahannock and Happy New Year! Paisley’s my name and I’m a 5-month-old pit pull puppy. Paisley’s originally a Scottish word but my ancestors come from England — as in Staffordshire terrier, the fancier name for my breed. I’m a sassy, smart little girl and love to play with other dogs. And, get this, they say I’m “respectful of cats.” I don’t think that means I respect them; it means I stay a safe distance away. So dogs(s), cat(s), people — I’m cool. Is your home a possibility?

Over the last two weeks, nine of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.