Homesteading conference coming to Fauquier

Homesteaders of America, Piedmont Publishing Group will p resent the Homesteaders of America Conference in October 2017

RIXEYVILLE, Va. — Homesteaders of America will present the 2017 Homesteaders of America Conference, taking place at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds in Warrenton, Va., on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The conference will feature main speakers such as Joel Salatin (Polyface Farms), Lisa Steele (author of Fresh Eggs Daily), Esther Emery (off grider and author of What Falls From the Sky), and Doug & Stacy Colbert of Off Grid with Doug and Stacy.



There will also be multiple demonstrations and demonstrators speaking throughout the day, including demonstrations on blacksmithing, quilting, canning and preserving, wild game trapping, off grid living, solar power, gardening, holistic health, dairy animals, soaps and salves, ethical meat, bushcrafting, and much more.

Homesteaders of America is proud to bring this annual conference to Virginia for the first time ever, and hopes to launch a series of homestead conferences throughout the United States each year. Their new website (set to launch in Summer 2017) will also feature articles, blog posts, videos, and membership opportunities for homesteaders and farmers across the country and beyond.

Homesteaders of America is currently looking for vendors for the 2017 conference. If you are interested in becoming a vendor—for your business or to sell your goods and/or produce—please contact Amy Fewell at the above contact information, or submit your vendor application online.

Because this event is held by homesteaders, for homesteaders, we are delighted to partner with businesses both locally and across the country in an attempt to make this a completely self-sustainable event. One of our main sponsorships for 2017 is through our conference partner, Piedmont Publishing Group of Warrenton, VA. If your business is interested in joining with the conference and becoming a sponsor with special perks and widespread visibility, please contact Homesteaders of America as soon as possible.



Tickets are now on sale with two different tiers—general admission tickets, and speaker admission tickets (which includes general admission). The speaker admission ticket ensures that you see the main speakers indoors rather than fighting for a seat with other attendees. There are a limited amount of speaker tickets for 2017, so please purchase those soon. You can buy your tickets at www.homesteadersofamerica.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate, but attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the attendance is projected to be in the thousands.

For more information, please visit the Homesteaders of America website, or join the Homesteaders of America Facebook page and Facebook Group.

