Open on Mondays

Flatwood Refuse and Recycling Center’s new hours of operation start next Monday (Jan. 9) with one significant (and much-requested) change: The center is now open Mondays, so if you’re overwhelmed by errands on the weekend, you no longer have to live with your trash for two days. Starting next week also, the center will open at 7 a.m. on Fridays (instead of 9 a.m.). To sum up, Flatwood’s hours are: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Tuesday and Thursday. (FYI, the center is not closed Wednesdays, as we incorrectly reported in the Dec. 22 edition.)