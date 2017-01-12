Appleton Campbell earns 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Appleton Campbell, the Warrenton-based home services contractor, has earned the industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members for the sixth year in a row.

This achievement in 2016 is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks.

Angie’s List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements, must be in good standing, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

“When I started working for my grandfather, he always reminded me that we should treat customers the way we would like to be treated,” says Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton.

For additional information, visit appletoncampbell.com.