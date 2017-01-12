Courthouse Row for Jan. 12

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 3-6:
Jackson
Eastern Investments LLC to Rappahannock Land LLC, 24.3206 acres, $90,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-28H
Stonewall
Alaire B. Rieffel to John Paul Wilder and Kristina Lisa Wilder, 48.664 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-11
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.
Chester Gap VFD, Flint Hill, generator, $5,000
Laetitia Rice, Flint Hill, demolish shed, $6,000
Jackie Meuse, Sperryville, commercial remodel, $10,000