Courthouse Row for Jan. 12

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 3-6:

Jackson

Eastern Investments LLC to Rappahannock Land LLC, 24.3206 acres, $90,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-28H

Stonewall

Alaire B. Rieffel to John Paul Wilder and Kristina Lisa Wilder, 48.664 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-11

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Chester Gap VFD, Flint Hill, generator, $5,000

Laetitia Rice, Flint Hill, demolish shed, $6,000

Jackie Meuse, Sperryville, commercial remodel, $10,000

