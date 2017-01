By Jim Bower

Before the snow flew last weekend, Rappahannock County visitor Jim Bower launched his remote-controlled drone over the abandoned Red Oak Mountain lookout near Woodville. Built in the 1930s, and the only cupola-style fire lookout in Virginia, the National Historic Lookout Register states that “each day during the fire season, the fire lookout would walk from the vicinity of Laurel Mills to the top of Red Oak Knob to watch for wildfires.”