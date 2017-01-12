Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 12

Sunday, Jan. 1

8:00 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1

11:55 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, medical alarm, company 9

6:38 p.m. — Hume Road, Huntly, brush fire, company 9

Monday, Jan. 2

3:57 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

9:42 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness,companies 3 and 4

3:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Tuesday, Jan. 3

7:59 a.m. — Major Brown Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 5 and 7

12:37 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:00 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, company 5

Thursday, Jan. 5

7:18 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:51 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:58 a.m. — Clorevia Lane, Flint Hill, unconscious, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

Friday, Jan. 6

1:52 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, fire alarm, company 2

Saturday, Jan. 7

10:07 a.m. — Nethers Road, Sperryville, General illness, general illness, companies 1 and 7

11:28 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:53 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Sunday, Jan. 8

8:57 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:12 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, injury, company 9

11:31 a.m. — Peola Mills Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

12:29 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

11:05 p.m. — Hunters Road, Washington, unconscious, company 1

11:24 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Monday, Jan. 9

12:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:38 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:13 p.m. — Grimsley Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

