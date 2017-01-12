Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 12

Sunday, Jan. 1
8:00 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1
11:55 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, medical alarm, company 9
6:38 p.m. — Hume Road, Huntly, brush fire, company 9
Monday, Jan. 2
3:57 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
9:42 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness,companies 3 and 4
3:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Tuesday, Jan. 3
7:59 a.m. — Major Brown Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 5 and 7
12:37 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:00 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, company 5
Thursday, Jan. 5
7:18 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:51 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:58 a.m. — Clorevia Lane, Flint Hill, unconscious, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
Friday, Jan. 6
1:52 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, fire alarm, company 2
Saturday, Jan. 7
10:07 a.m. — Nethers Road, Sperryville, General illness, general illness, companies 1 and 7
11:28 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:53 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, Jan. 8
8:57 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:12 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, injury, company 9
11:31 a.m. — Peola Mills Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
12:29 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
11:05 p.m. — Hunters Road, Washington, unconscious, company 1
11:24 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Monday, Jan. 9
12:59 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:38 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:13 p.m. — Grimsley Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.