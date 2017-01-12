Washington column for Jan. 12

CCLC’s new playground

By Lisa Pendleton

Fred Catlin, the director of the Child Care and Learning Center, has some good news. CCLC has a new playground! But, it is more than a place for children to run, play and expend energy. It is a playground that inspires children’s imagination and creativity. It is also a playground made of natural or recyclable materials that is forward-thinking and a model for future playgrounds both regionally and beyond.

The playground has a walking labyrinth to allow children to develop mindfulness and self-control. There are half-buried tires, logs, and stumps to develop balance, gross motor skills and imaginative play. There are bamboo sticks, sand and water tables, and balls and chutes for creative play.

It came together because of help CCLC received from friends who provided materials, gave financial support, or built the structures in cold, late-December weather. Thanks to Eric and Leslie King, Barney O’Meara, Bryant Lee, Butch Zindel and Ben Pendleton for all they did to make this playground a wonderful addition to CCLC.

Free breakfast

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s having it’s all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the fire hall on Saturday, Jan. 21. Breakfast is free — to show their appreciation for all the continued support shown to us by the community. Food prepared by your favorite cooks at Company 1. For more information, call 540-675-3615.

Friends, neighbors and dinner

The Friends and Neighbors program is back by popular demand for 2017 at the Inn at Little Washington. It is available Sunday-Thursday, (except Feb. 15) during January and February. The Inn’s seven-course tasting menus is offered at $158 per person (excluding tax, gratuity and beverage). Make it a very special getaway by spending the night. Their luxurious guest rooms are available starting at $298 per night (excluding tax, gratuity and beverage).

The discount is available to residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren counties (proof of residency required). For reservations, call 540-675-3800 or visit theinnatlittlewashington.com and mention the “Friends and Neighbors Program.”

Remember in prayer

Let’s keep Pat Davis in our prayers each day. Pat had been off from work since her knee surgery on Nov. 28. I ran into her at the post office past Friday (Jan. 6), what a joy to see her smiling face. To see her, you would not believe that she had surgery. Pat always keep a positive outlook on things, always smiling. She is due back to work on Monday, Jan. 23. I can say this for Pat, she never let anything get in her way or get her down. One amazing lady in Harris Hollow.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes out to Anna Clatterbuck, Helen Smoot on the passing of their brother, Carl Davis Smoot, 76, of Strasburg. Carl passed away on Thursday, (Jan. 6) at the Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester. A graveside funeral was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery , Front Royal, by Pastor John Burke. Maddox Funeral home, Front Royal, handled the arrangements.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a friend, Linda Clark of Harris Hollow, who will celebrate her special day on Saturday, Jan. 28. John, since we are having such cold weather, treat her to a cruise to one of the tropical islands where the weather is warm, sky is deep blue and sand on the beach is so warm to your feet.

Folksinger

Rappahannock Historical Society presents Madeline MacNeil, folksinger and virtuoso of the mountain and hammered dulcimer, on Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Flint Hill Baptist Church, 630 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill. Also featured will be woodcrafts including dulcimers produced by Gary Wilson of Long Shadows Woodcrafts in Slate Mills.Questions may be directed to the Rappahannock Historical Society at 540-675-1163 or rapphistsoc@comcast.net. Donations of $10 to RHS are appreciated.

Stay warm and have a wonderful week!