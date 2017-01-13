School and sports news for Jan. 12

Rapp sports update

Winter sports were affected by winter weather in the past week, but despite the distractions presented by adverse conditions, our Rapp athletes still managed to bring home some Ws.

This week, Rappahannock County Public Schools’ athletics department also hosted its Fall Sports Awards Celebration, honoring the teams and athletes that found so much success during the fall 2016 season. See the box at the bottom of this column for the awardees.

Scholastic Bowl: After the holiday break the team concluded its Bull Run District season this past Monday at George Mason, competing against Mason, William Monroe and Strasburg. When the final questions had been answered, Rapp finished the night 2 of 3, ending the season with a record of 12 and 6 and cementing at least a third-place finish in the Bull Run District, a notable performance when considering that the Bull Run is comprised of 2A and 3A schools, with Rapp being the lone 1A representative.

This weekend the team travels to New Kent High School for the Metro-Richmond Invitational Tournament, the final warmup before the Conference 43 tournament to be held on Jan. 21 at Colonial Beach High School. Seeking to defend their conference title, coach Dave Naser and assistant coach Layne Vickers are working hard to keep their team from looking ahead to the Region 1A East Tourney on Feb. 4 at Luray High School. Finishing first or second in the conference tourney gets Rapp a spot in the regional event and hopes are high for just that.

Looking ahead to the postseason, Rapp’s experienced lineup — including seniors Gabe Hernandez, Mikayla Zook and co-captains John Paul Riedel and Jacob Sheffield — are veterans of postseason play, with Riedel and Sheffield both averaging over 50 points per match. Knowing that one or two players don’t make a team, Rapp has the largest team in recent memory (more than 20 active players) and can go deep in the bench for quality backup when needed. Stay tuned for news of Rapp’s postseason progress in Scholastic Bowl!

Wrestling: Our grapplers saw their weekend tourney at Liberty Christian get canceled by the weather last Saturday but continued to practice to prepare for their first home regular season meet, this past Wednesday versus George Mason (results too late for this article).

Rapp travels to Handley High School this weekend for a tourney and then has two more Bull Run District matches; Jan. 18 at home versus Strasburg, Clarke and Eastern View and then Jan. 25 at Warren County. The Bull Run District Championship will be Jan. 28 at Warren County, and then, on Feb. 4, the Rapp grapplers will be hosting the Conference 43 Championship Tournament, first match at 10 a.m.

Basketball: On the Junior Panther court, both teams picked up home wins last week against Valley Middle School opponent St. Joe’s. On Tuesday (Jan. 10) the teams traveled to RMA and then tonight (Thursday, Jan. 12) they will host county rival Wakefield Country Day, girls’ tipoff at 4:30. The teams return to the home court next Thursday, Jan. 19, hosting Madison County.

Our JV and varsity squads have struggled to regain their balance in the new year but are working hard to regain that winning form. On the girls’ side we saw varsity dropping contests against Central and George Mason last week, with JV splitting those games, taking the victory over the Central Falcons last Thursday at home.

The girls’ teams traveled to Clarke County last night (results too late for this article) and then host Warren County tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 13), and return to the home gym next Thursday to face the Rams of Strasburg.

On the boys court, our teams traveled to Central last week with both teams coming away empty-handed, although varsity made it close, trailing by only 3 with just minutes left in the game. This past Tuesday the boys’ teams hosted Clarke County (results too late for this article) and travels to Warren County tonight (Thursday, Jan. 12). The boys return to the home court next Friday when they host Madison County.

As always, all schedules and scores can be found online at rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com.

— Brandon Burley, athletic director

Wakefield athletics report

Congratulations to Jill Chiu of Sperryville for being named Female Athlete of the Month for as a member of the Wakefield Country Day School varsity girls basketball team.

Courtesy photo

Jill is a multi-year starter on the team and has been the second leading scorer this season. She always gives supreme effort; therefore one cannot help but notice her efforts. She helped lead the team to a 42-35 road DAC victory at Saint Michael The Archangel Dec. 5, and she led her team in scoring in a conference loss to Tandem Friends on Dec. 8, putting up nine points.

“Jill has excelled this year as one of our more aggressive and skilled players who puts in the work on a daily basis to make herself a true asset to the team,” said basketball head coach Colleen O’Bryant. “We thank her for her efforts and positive attitude.”

Varsity basketball player Connor Glennon of Warrenton was named WCDS’ Male Athlete of the Month, averaging 19.6 points and 13 rebounds per game in December. As one of the captains of the team he helped lead the team to a 2-1 start and a second-place position in the standings in DAC’s Division II.

“Conner is talented and has had a tremendous month,” said head coach Mike Costello. “He uses his great athletic ability to get around the rim and make things happen. . . . He is having an all-conference type of season, and we are proud of his accomplishments as they make us a better team.”

In other WCDS news:

Alumni basketball game: In keeping with tradition, the Jon Lee Memorial Silver Bucket Game was held at WCDS Dec. 26, honoring WCDS’ first basketball coach. The game pitted young alumni and current players (green team) against alumni who graduated in 2012 and earlier (orange team).

The green team led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at the half. They maintained their lead the rest of the game, winning 52-35. Alex Foster was on fire, scoring 26 points, including six three-point baskets, for the green team. Daniel Chadduck and Chris O’Heir each scored 10 points for the green team. Jeremy Kwolek, Gage Landis, Sam Lilburn and Connor O’Heir also scored for the green team.

Andrew Smith led the orange team with 17 points including four three-point baskets. Maxime Manzi added seven points. Patrick Brown, Daniel Larner, Michael O’Heir and Brian Shafran also scored for the orange team.

Special thanks to Tom Shafran and coach Mark Dick for officiating the game. Tyler Johnson and Mike Costello took care of the scoreboard operation, and Emily Frost and Lisa Ramey promoted and organized the event. A good time was had by all, including a nice social gathering after the game.

Varsity swimming: The Owls swam at the Central Park Aquatic Center Dec. 17 in a meet hosted by Seton School. It was a good meet for our swimmers. Congratulations to Lucas DuMez, who won the 500 freestyle in a VISAA state qualifying time of 5:22.43. He was second in the 50 freestyle in a state qualifying time of 23.11. Bridgette Larsen was third in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:10.38 and had a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke at 1:14.60.

Varsity boys’ basketball: The Owls hosted Fresta Valley Christian for a non-conference game Jan. 5. The Pioneers had a 14-12 lead after the first quarter but held the boys to just four points in the second quarter to lead 25-16 at halftime. The two teams played evenly in the second half, with the Pioneers winning 46-36. Chris O’Heir and Gage Landis each had 10 points to lead the team. Landis added eight rebounds. Conner Glennon and Ben Kelsey each chipped in six points. The team’s record is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the DAC.

Varsity girls’ basketball: The Lady Owls traveled to Chelsea Academy Jan. 4. The Knights employed a full-court, man-to-man pressure defense the entire game that forced the girls into numerous turnovers. The pressure defense wore the girls down. The Knights led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-13 at the half. The girls battled but could not overcome their turnovers that often led to transition baskets for the Knights. The Knights outscored the girls 26 to 15 in the second half for a 51-28 win. All of the girls contributed with eight girls scoring in the game. Josephine Burns and Anna Schuster each scored five points. The following players also scored in the game: Merriam Abboud, Elizabeth Burns, Agatha Chen, Jill Chiu, Tatumn Vaught and Hannah Wang.

The Lady Owls hosted the Front Royal Flames in a non-conference game Jan. 5. The Flames took a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, expanding it to 21-9 at the half with their transition offense. The girls played hard but only scored one point in the third quarter and the Flames led 37-10 at the end of the quarter cruising to a 47-19 victory.

JV boys’ basketball: The Owls traveled to Chelsea Academy for their first game after break Jan. 4. The boys were rusty and the Knights held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The boys played a strong second quarter shutting out the Knights while sharing the basketball to score 15 points to lead 23-10 at the half. The Owls scored 13 more points in the third quarter and went on to win 45-29. Ben Kelsey led all scorers as he got assists from his teammates to score 26 points inside. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Kevin He added nine points. Martin O’Heir scored six points and had two steals. Nile Patel and Jeremy Kwolek each dished out five assists while also scoring in the game. Will Zhang pulled down three rebounds. The team is 2-0 on the season.

Geography Bee: Congratulations to the 10 students who competed in the National Geographic School Bee on Jan. 6: Finn MacPherson, Peter McMahon, Vinnie Hendricks, Gray Gilliam, Logan Marks, Alex Ichiuju, Ava Lubkemann, Scott Scoville, William Eborn and Lincoln Day. For the event, questions challenging each participant’s knowledge of U.S. and world geography were read aloud. Students were also required to read a map and answer follow-up questions. Logan Marks was the runner-up in the competition, and Peter McMahon won the championship round.