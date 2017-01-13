Thanks again to blood donors

We would like to thank everyone who came to the Washington fire hall on Jan. 4 to donate blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive. The response was great, and the Red Cross collected 34 usable pints of blood! We had a number of first-time donors and many familiar faces, and we appreciate everyone taking time out of their busy schedules to give the gift of life. We also thank Ann Spieker for the use of the fire hall, and Preston Angell for helping with sign setup. We look forward to seeing everyone again at our next Washington Community Blood Drive June 21! In the meantime, remember you can donate elsewhere in 56 days.

Marie Riedel and Marie Davis

Blood drive coordinators