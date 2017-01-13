Your Next Best Friend: Shannon

Hi, my name’s Shannon. I may be a redhead but I’m not Irish. American as they come. Us hounds go back a few centuries in the country’s history. I’m a redtick coonhound and came to RAWL as a stray. I’m sweet, affectionate and great with other dogs and all ages of people. My energy level is medium, I’ll exercise in a fenced yard (though good on a leash) and come and go with a doggie door or someone home pretty soon after leaving. Can do “sit” and housebroken. What’s not to like?

This week, three of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.