Thanks for sharing the happy news about the newsroom leadership transition at the Rappahannock News.

John McCaslin brings a wealth of journalism experience and perspective to his new position of editor. Residents of Rappahannock will soon see his steady hand in the weekly’s news columns. He’s a nifty photographer as well. Lucky guy; he’s got the shortest commute from Tula’s to the News office one could ask.

I’d like to praise and thank Roger Piantadosi for his years at the helm of the News. We’ve all been fortunate to have Roger providing solid, reliable reporting and editing. His writing, always entertaining, provided grace notes, wit and wisdom. I’m glad he’ll continue to be part of how we stay informed in Rappahannock. Thanks, Roger.

This is a win-win for the News and its readers.

Larry “Bud” Meyer

Washington