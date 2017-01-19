Blast from the past

Courtesy John R. Bourgeois

Shown here in a snapshot from bygone days (with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton), retired Marine Col. John R. Bourgeois, the 25th director of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, spoke at the Rappahannock Lions Club meeting last Thursday (Jan. 12), telling of his unique and acclaimed career that spanned nine presidential administrations, from Eisenhower to Clinton, including directing the band’s traditional place of honor at four presidential inaugurations and conducting the Marine Band and the Marine Chamber Orchestra at White House functions. He brought many artifacts for viewing and fielded numerous questions from Lions Club members. Bourgeois retired in 1996 and now lives in Washington, where he remains very active in community affairs.