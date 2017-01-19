Courthouse Row for Jan. 19

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 7-9:

Jackson

Marc A. Streagle to Marc A. Streagle and Elizabeth Conover, husband and wife, 44.685 acres, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-13D

Wakefield

Jane Margaret Dow to 920 Fodderstack Road, LLC, 2.6093 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54

Gregory E. Aliff and Allison J. Aliff to Gregory E. Aliff, 145.8155 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 12-21

Gregory E. Aliff and Allison J. Aliff to Gregory E. Aliff, 50.819 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia code, deed bargain sale, tax map 12-13D

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Tom Woolman, Amissville, complete bathroom, $9,000

230 Seven Ponds Road , Amissville, heat replacement, $4,800

Sudha Patil, Amissville, addition/roof over deck, $244,250

Frederick Aumson, Flint Hill, electric to shed, $800

Jamie Clifton Jenkins, Woodville, electric service, no cost

Marriages licenses

David Cecil Underwood Jr., 46, and Abigail Abbott Needham, 44, both of Charlottesville

Ana Maria Siccardi, 59, and Daniel Claude Raiford, 58, both of Castleton

Janice Myree Wilson, 35, of Strasburg and Travis Scott Mccracken, 38, of Chester Gap

Justina Marie Miller, 31, of Huntly, and Stanley Huang Murzyn, 28, of Alexandria

Jennifer Miri Kvarnes, 30, and Sean Michael Doyle, 30, both of Flint Hill