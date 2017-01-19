Disappearing deer?

· by · 0

Richard Brady’s occasional columns in the Rappahannock News bring a smile to all of us who read them.  However, I wish he would stop complaining about Rappahannock County’s participation in the Earn-A-Buck program. His most recent column is the most recent of these. The Earn-A-Buck program prohibits hunters from taking two antlered deer consecutively.  (It does not “require killing a doe for every antlered deer.”)

Deer are smart animals. During hunting season, I am sure they fled from the eight hunters seen in the Country Cafe to posted land where hunting is prohibited, such as my property. I have deer here all year round, and they are devastating the saplings in my forest and the plants in my garden.

I would imagine that Mr. Brady has a nice high deer-proof fence around his famous vegetable garden. I invite him to remove it to see how many deer are really around and the damage they can do.

A final note: The hunters on the property neighboring mine come from the Shenandoah Valley; they tell me that they come here for deer hunting because we have deer here, whereas they can’t find any in the Valley.

Maureen Harris
Woodville

Print Friendly

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment