Disappearing deer?

Richard Brady’s occasional columns in the Rappahannock News bring a smile to all of us who read them. However, I wish he would stop complaining about Rappahannock County’s participation in the Earn-A-Buck program. His most recent column [“In the bleak midwinter,” Jan. 12] is the most recent of these. The Earn-A-Buck program prohibits hunters from taking two antlered deer consecutively. (It does not “require killing a doe for every antlered deer.”)

Deer are smart animals. During hunting season, I am sure they fled from the eight hunters seen in the Country Cafe to posted land where hunting is prohibited, such as my property. I have deer here all year round, and they are devastating the saplings in my forest and the plants in my garden.

I would imagine that Mr. Brady has a nice high deer-proof fence around his famous vegetable garden. I invite him to remove it to see how many deer are really around and the damage they can do.

A final note: The hunters on the property neighboring mine come from the Shenandoah Valley; they tell me that they come here for deer hunting because we have deer here, whereas they can’t find any in the Valley.

Maureen Harris

Woodville