Down Memory Lane for Jan. 19

Feb. 5, 1997

After 26 years as the Farm Bureau agent for Rappahannock County, Rodney Vest retired at the end of 1996, but he was able to turn his business over to his daughter Pat Vest Whorton, who has been assisting in the office and selling insurance on her own for 15 years.

Mrs. Whorton and her husband live next door to her parents. Mr. Whorton is an inspector for VDOT. The Vests also have a son who lives on the property with his wife and two children. He is a VDOT inspector also.

Josephine Vest, Mr. Vest’s wife and secretary, will also continue in the office, at least for a time. “When I get my bags packed, I want her to have her bags packed too,” Mr. Vest said.

They are planning a week or 10 days trip in the local area sightseeing and also a 10-day to two-weeks trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina this summer. Next year they hope to take a longer trip in the west.

Jeff Green is running a one-man foreign automobile repair shop in Sperryville.

Flags flying out in front of Rappahannock Auto Service identify the countries of autos which he works on — Sweden, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and the U.S.

He moved to the U.S. from England in 1988 after visiting here on holiday. While here visiting he met his present wife, Jessica, they got married back in England, and moved to Flint Hill in 1991. In England he had been trying to open is own auto repair garage but that didn’t come to fruition. He attended college in London to be qualified as a mechanic.

After working for a few years at garages in Northern Virginia, Mr. Green was able to follow his dream and opened his brand new garage in Sperryville on Dec. 15. He not only designed the building but helped do the electrical and drywall.

Rappahannock Auto Service is open from Monday through Friday, located on U.S. 211 in Sperryville, just west of Mountainside Market on the same side of the road.

April 12, 1990

Diane Moore said she doesn’t understand all the fuss about her winning the Probation and Parole Officer of the Year Award for the Northern Region of Virginia. “I was real shocked, but I feel real good. It makes me real proud after doing this for 12 years — it makes me feel humble.”

For Mrs. Moore, doing her best just comes naturally — it runs in the family, you might say.

Though she’s just 35 years old, her supervisor jokes that she has 30 years experience at the job. Her father, Jack DeBergh, was also a parole officer, and as a little girl Mrs. Moore accompanied her father on his rounds. That was often the way they spent their Sunday afternoons. “You had a better chance of catching the parolees at home,” she explained.

Besides her father, there’s another man in Mrs. Moore’s life who chose law enforcement as a career. Her husband, C. A. “Chuck” Moore, is a 17 years veteran of the Virginia State Police. Now a Senior Trooper with the department, he has been stationed in Rappahannock County since 1975, when he replaced retiring Trooper W. A. Buntin, who went on to become the county’s sheriff.

The Moores, who live in Harris Hollow, have one daughter, Adrianne, who attends Kindergarten at Wakefield this year.

There’s a new face at Rappahannock National Bank.

It belongs to David Peterson, the bank’s new executive vice president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Peterson, 33, comes to Rappahannock County from Northern Virginia, where he operated his own consulting business, Risk Management Group Inc. The firm did consulting work with banks and savings and loan institutions in Virginia and also in several other states, including Texas.

Before starting Risk Management Group, Mr. Peterson had a firm in Fairfax, which dealt mostly with troubled savings and loan institutions. “I’ve worked with some very good banks as well as some very bad — and with the saving and loans some very ugly, too.”

He has a total of 12 years experience in the banking industry, and has seen the business from nearly every conceivable side.

Right now Mr. Peterson’s duties at Rappahannock National are mostly behind the scenes. He is working on long-range planning, “determining our needs to better serve the community.”