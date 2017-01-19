Meetings and notices for Jan. 19

Special Education Advisory Committee meets 6 p.m. today, (Thursday, Jan. 19) in the RCES auditorium. Representatives from Moms in Motion present information on accessing services and resources for special needs students.

Rappahannock Rage, 14U travel softball team based in Rappahannock, is looking to add a few players to their roster. All positions considered. Tryouts 2 p.m. this Sunday (Jan. 22) at Rappahannock County Elementary School auxiliary gym. For more information, email rappragesoftball@gmail.com.

Stained glass workshops: Learn the basics skills of making a stained glass panel 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday (Jan. 21), for beginners or those who need a refresher, $65. Or learn the basics of creating a mosaic by making a small panel using stained glass as the medium, from 10 to noon on three consecutive Fridays (Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10), $80. The classes, each limited to six students, are at De’Danann Glassworks (23 Spyder Mountain, Sperryville). All material and tools needed provided. For more information, contact Patricia Brennan at 540-987-8615 or dedanannclasses@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Broadband Committee meets 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 23) at Rappahannock Library. Open to the public. Agenda includes updates from each committee member regarding assignments, review revised committee goals for resubmission to board of supervisors.

The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) meets 6:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 23) at Rappahannock Library. Open to the public. Agenda includes a summary of 2016 activity and achievements, goals for 2017 and voting by RAWL members on the proposed slate of directors for 2017. (Alternatively, proxy ballots were recently mailed to current RAWL members.) For more information, call 540-937-3336 or visit rawldogs.org.

The Washington Planning Commission meets 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 23) at town hall to continue the Comprehensive Plan review. All sessions are open to the public.

The next Rappahannock School Board meeting date has been changed from 6 p.m. Feb. 14 to Feb. 21 in the high school band room.

The Blue Ridge Chorale Youth Choir rehearsals will begin Jan. 23, at 5:45 pm at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper, Virginia. Our Youth Choir Director Cathy ter Weele teaches music in our school system and makes music fun and exciting for the young people. We welcome children from Culpeper and all surrounding counties. Parents, grandparents, come and bring the children out to see what we are all about. For more information, you may call 540-219-8837 or go the www.brcsings.com.

RappU seeks Rappahannockans willing to teach a class for the spring 2017 semester. If you are knowledgeable about a subject, talented in an area or field or just plain interested in teaching what you know and love, then RappU wants you to join its crew of volunteers. Classes are typically 4-6 weeks long and last 45 to 90 minutes. For more information or to propose a class, email Kathy Grove at rappu2.org@gmail.com.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers an eight-week LIFT program March 20 to May 10, meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Washington School (603 Mt. Salem Ave.). LIFT promotes balance and flexibility with the goal of improving functional fitness and independent living for older adults. Cost is $5 for the entire program, cosponsored by Rapp at Home. Registration deadline: March 3, class size limited to 15. For more information, contact Becky Sheffield at rebes13@vt.edu or call 540-727-3435, ext. 344. To register, call 540-675-3619.

RAAC’s third annual Film Festival at Little Washington (April 7-9) announces the Call for Entries in all categories including short and feature length films, documentaries, student and youth films, web series or episodes, and music videos. Submission period runs through Jan. 30. Professional and amateur filmmakers working in all aesthetic disciplines and genres are welcome. All films should be submitted through FilmFreeway.com. Additional information regarding film submission and the festival is available at www.TheFilmFestivalAtLittleWashington.com or by calling Theresa Wood, Festival Director, at 817-403-0496.

Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) again hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Jan. 31 and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. The class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Verdun. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Preregistration required. Class size is limited and fills quickly each year. More information at npbee.org, or contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792. NPBA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.

Rappahannock 4-H Day Camp registration is 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 311-J Gay St., Washington, for 4-H Day Camp, CSRS Overnight Camp and the Day Long Trips. Registration forms will not be sent out until later this month! For more information, call 540-675-3619 or email Jenny Kapsa at jkapsa@vt.edu.

Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program classes are 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to March 15 at Fauquier Cooperative Extension office, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton. For more information or to register, call Jim Hankins at 540-533-6500 or email fauquieredfarm@gmail.com.

Join the community partners to learn all the basics of opening a Home Base Child Care business on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper. Pre-register by Feb. 1 by contacting Pat Henshaw at 540-727-1055 ext. 415.

Registration for spring Rapp Soccer is open. Early-bird registration available through Feb. 5 ($40 for U6 and $55 for U8 and up). After Feb 5, fees increase to $60 and $80. Registration for all age groups closes Feb 24. Register at rappsoccer.com.

Rappahannock-Madison Fruit School is at Graves Mountain Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 16; registration begins at 8:15. For more information, contact Kenner Love at 540-675-3619 or klove@vt.edu.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation’s Winter Activities include preschool classes; art classes for kids, homeschoolers, and adults; creative writing; beginning French; CPR and first aid; cook; gardening, dog obedience and fitness (including Zumba, Hot Hula and Tai Chi). For details, visit culpeperrecreation.com or call 540-727-3412.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation has discounted ski/snowboard packages to Massanutten for sale at the new Parks & Recreation location at 131 N. Main St. (in the Giles Miller Building). Details online at CulpeperRecreation.com or call 540-727-3412.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Rappahannock County 4H Livestock Club invites prospective members to join. Ages 8-18 (must be age 9 by Sept. 30 to show that year). You do not need to live on a farm or have an animal to participate. The club meets on the third Monday of every month at the Extension Office (311-J Gay St., Washington), including the next meeting 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 18).

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.

All are welcome at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (115 N. East St., Culpeper) Healing and Holy Communion service at noon every Wednesday. Come as you are and receive healing prayers and an anointing. (Parking at 120 N. Commerce St.). For more information, call 540-825-8786.