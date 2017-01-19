Running at full speed

Courtesy photo

Julia Katherine Wood (first row, third from right) of Woodville, an 11-time Virginia State Champion during her days at Rappahannock County High School, helped her College of William & Mary varsity cross country team win the CAA title, advancing to the NCAA Division 1 Region Championship at the University of Virginia. If that’s not cause enough to celebrate, Wood was also named to the Dean’s List for her first fall 2016 semester. In order to achieve such status, a full-time undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.