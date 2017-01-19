The Rapp for Jan. 19

Members and (warmer) friends

Canceled last Saturday because of icy weather (but not everybody stayed away; see the Sperryville column), Middle Street Gallery’s annual “Members and Friends” exhibit opening reception was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. The show, for which cooperative artist members invite friends to exhibit compatible works together, runs through Feb. 12 at the gallery, now located above Sperryville’s Before & After cafe/wine bar on Main Street. Visit middlestreetgallery.org for more.

‘Fake News and False Stories’ at the Library

The Second Friday at the Library Speaker on Feb. 10 will be the prize-winning journalist and filmmaker Leslie Cockburn. She will talk about “Fake News and False Stories” and national security and spin and skepticism. For many years a producer for “60 Minutes” and PBS’s “Frontline,” among others, Cockburn has covered stories and unearthed scandals around the world.

Cockburn, who lives in Rappahannock, directed the movie “American Casino,” about the subprime mortgage crisis. She has spent much of her career overseas, in such spots as Haiti, the Middle East, Cambodia, Pakistan and Nicaragua. She is the author of “Looking for Trouble: One Woman, Six Wars, and a Revolution.”

The 8 p.m. talk is free. All are welcome. For more information, call 301-246-0022.

Help the Clanagans

Annie and Robbie Clanagan of Culpeper, the parents of Washington resident David Clanagan, lost their home, and all their belongings, to a fire on Jan. 12 — and, because of repairs needed to the home, their homeowners’ insurance was canceled a while ago by the insurance company. A family member has started a GoFundMe page — gofundme.com/annie-robbie-clanagan-rebuild — to help raise funds for Annie, who is 82, and Robbie, a 93-year-old World War II Air Force veteran, to start rebuilding or otherwise find living quarters.

“The family will greatly appreciate anything that anyone can donate on their behalf,” says the GoFundMe page, which ends with a quote from Corinthians 16-14: “Let all that you do be done in Love.”

‘Sully’ lands Feb. 3

RAAC’s next Friday Movie Night is 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Little Washington Theatre (291 Gay St.). Tickets are $6 and popcorn, candy, and water will be available for purchase. For more information, visit raac.org

February’s feature is “Sully,” a PG-13-rated action-adventure drama directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart and Laura Linney.”

As Richard Brody wrote in The New Yorker: “Clint Eastwood transforms the events, in 2009, of Flight 1549 — which Captain Chesley Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles safely landed in the Hudson River after losing both jets in a bird strike — into a fierce, stark, haunted drama of horror narrowly avoided. Eastwood’s depiction of Sully (played, with terse gravity, by Tom Hanks) begins with a shock: the captain’s 9/11-esque vision of his plane crashing into New York buildings. The action of the film involves another shock: federal officials question Sully’s judgment and subject him and Skiles (Aaron Eckhart) to an investigation that could cost him his job and even his pension.

“Eastwood films the doomed flight with a terrifyingly intimate sense of danger, focussing on its existential center, the little red button under the pilot’s thumb. The film movingly depicts Sully’s modest insistence that he was just doing his job and the collective courage of flight attendants, air-traffic controllers, police officers, and the passengers themselves. But, throughout, Eastwood boldly thrusts attention toward the aftermath of the flight: the nerve-jangling media distortion of events and personalities, plus the investigators’ ultimate weapon, a computer simulation of the landing, a movie on which Sully’s honor depends. The result is Eastwood’s dedicated vision of moviemaking itself.”

Art classes in Flint Hill

New classes start soon at The Studio School in Flint Hill. In addition to continuing painting classes Thursday and Friday evenings with Tom Mullany and private and group classes for children during the day and after school, upcoming workshops and classes include a “Spontaneous Painting” session with artist Barbara Heile Jan. 28-29, with sessions on both Saturday and Sunday. Heile’s therapeutic “Spontaneous Painting” is part painting and part meditation, using tempera paints in a distinctive range of colors. The cost is $90.

See all of the school’s offerings at mullanyartstudios.wordpress.com, or call 540-878-3687 for more information or to sign up.

The Civil War, and the new lives that followed

From Charles Jameson, chairman of George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association (GWCRHSAA), comes the following announcement:

GWCRHSAA wishes to announce the showing in February of its second exhibit about the African American men, born in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, who enlisted and fought on the side of the Union in the Civil War . Using both narratives and artifacts, we will present some links between the Civil War and the overriding question of “ What does one do with his/her freedom?”

From mustering out of the Civil War in 1866 through some of their descendents in 2016, we examine how these enlistees began their new lives with new goals for themselves and their families in the Piedmont region .

These exhibits will be traveling through the four counties of Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange. We will begin Feb. 1 at the Culpeper County Library, Feb. 11-12 in Rappahannock at the Scrabble Senior Center, in Orange at the African American Historical Society on Feb. 18-19 and the last weekend at the Madison County Library. Keep an eye out for exact dates or any changes.

Our first exhibit, “They came to Teach,” was shown at our annual banquet in November. Those first teachers, right after World War II, were instrumental in starting GWCRHS and showing others what could be accomplished with education and hard work. Of those first teachers, there were five who were only there for one year. However when you check why they left , we find most moved on to further their education. Back in those days, for African Americans in the Piedmont region, continuing their educations meant they would have to leave the region.

Our third exhibit will be in May on “The Context and Effect of Brown vs. Board of Education: Carver from 1954 -1958.” For the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision, our exhibit examines Carver’s reaction to the times in which students, faculty, and administrators lived. The Separate but Equal era then led to massive resistance and in 1959 was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Full integration was not until 1968 in the Piedmont region

GWCRHSAA wishes to thank the Culpeper board of supervisors for their support, George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center and their assistance with the Ohrstrom grant, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with the Richard Lykes grant, and our researcher Terry Miller of Whisper Meadow Press for her research and in-kind services to the project. The group also plans an oral history project in the near future, with more traveling exhibits until our planned opening of our museum in 2018 on the 70th anniversary of Carver High School’s opening.