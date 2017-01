Courtesy photo

Belle Meade School teacher and equestrian team leader Alex Forte (left) was in Hartford, Connecticut earlier this month for a cold, wet, icy, muddy week — during which she finished second in two USA Cyclocross National Championship races (the Women’s Masters, pictured here, and Women’s Industry championship races) and also returned to Sperryville with a fourth-place medal in the Women’s Open. Cyclocross is a cross between road racing and mountain biking.