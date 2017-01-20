Flynn named Shenandoah superintendent

Jennifer Flynn has been named the new superintendent of Shenandoah National Park and Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Flynn, who has been Shenandoah’s deputy superintendent since 2009, succeeds Jim Northup, who retired on January 2 after a 36-year career with the National Park Service.

“Jennifer has demonstrated dedication toward teamwork, established a focus on staff development, and values the importance of community engagement,” said NPS acting northeast regional director Rose Fennell.

During her 26-year career with the NPS, Flynn has worked in six national parks. For the past seven years she was responsible for all Shenandoah Park operations.

She previously managed the NPS Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; she was chief ranger of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park; and a federal law enforcement officer in Grand Canyon National Park, the Natchez Trace National Parkway, Yosemite National Park and Cape Cod National Seashore.

In addition, Flynn has been an emergency medical technician, structural and wildland firefighter, high angle search and rescue technician, swiftwater rescue technician, jailer, dispatcher and fee manager. She served as the operations chief on NPS Incident Management Teams, responding to Hurricane Katrina and managing U.S. presidential visits to national parks, among other events.

“I am honored to have been selected,” said Flynn. “In my seven years as Shenandoah’s deputy superintendent I have grown to love these parks, their staff, and the surrounding communities.”

Flynn was born in Rochester, N.Y. and grew up in Massachusetts. She is married to Mike Flynn, a park ranger at Manassas National Battlefield Park. They enjoy hiking and camping together in Virginia with their three children, Connor, Mary, and Michael Seamus.