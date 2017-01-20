Rapp sports update: Wrestlers flex their muscle; quiz bowl time

After winter weather raised havoc with last week’s Rapp sports schedule, the only adverse conditions athletes faced this past week were with the competition, as it should be. Even though the sun wasn’t shining, the Rapp teams were.

Wresting

Last Wednesday our wrestlers hosted George Mason in a dual match and came away with a 59-3 victory. Senior Christian McCracken returned to form after battling illness and injury and scored a pin while Olin Woodward and Sam Barnes continued their unbeaten streak in district matches with a win. Seniors were recognized before the match, with wrestlers Christian McCracken, Olin Woodward, Chris Corbin, and Robert Williams along with managers Kelsie Strobel and Samantha Sisk all presented with framed pictures and accolades in honor of their contribution to the Rapp Wrestling program.

Last night (Wednesday, Jan. 18) the squad hosted a quad meet, results too late for this article, and then on Saturday February 4 Rapp will host the Conference 43 Tournament, the first step towards state competition. Mark your calendars now to be a part of this sure to be exciting event.

Scholastic Bowl

This Saturday, January 21, Coach Dave Naser’s Scholastic Bowl Team will head to Colonial Beach High School to compete in the Conference 43 Tournament, also their first step on the road to states. A first or second place finish will secure them a berth in the Region 1A East Tournament to be held on Saturday, February 4 at Luray High School. Best of luck to our Quiz Bowlers!

Basketball

On the Junior Panther court our teams racked up three wins in four contests over the past week. Both boys and girls teams defeated Wakefield Country Day at home last week in a Valley Middle School Conference matchup and then the teams split with Randolph Macon Academy, the girls getting the W and boys falling a little short to a very strong RMA team.

Both teams faced Signal Knob this past Monday, results too late for this article, and then host Luray next Tuesday Jan. 24, first tipoff at 430. The team returns to the road for their final regular season contests, at Mt. View on January 30 and then at William Monroe on January 31.

The VMSC playoffs begin on Feb. 7 so be sure to watch the athletic website for upcoming tourney game times and locations.

On the Boys JV and Varsity front, JV managed a split in the past week, defeating Warren County on the road but then losing to George Mason at home this past Monday.

Varsity is still looking for their first win of the new year but have come oh so close, losing to Warren County last week by single digits and then dropping a home contest this past Monday to George Mason. In the Mason game Rapp was ahead by 1 at the end of the third quarter but then could not hold on and ended up with a three point deficit.

Coach Mike Atkins has nothing but praise for his boys however, noting that they continue to make strong improvements and hoping that as the weather eases and the schedule returns to normal, the team can get into a rhythm and get back on the winning track. Scoring leaders have included Ryan Atkins, Ethan Sumner, Josh Racer and Justin Ramey, all of whom regularly reach double digits, with Justin Ramey racking up 14 points and 11 rebounds against Warren for the elusive double-double.

The boys take the home court this Friday, Jan. 20, when they host District leading Madison County, JV tipoff at 6 PM.

Over on the girls’ side of the court, both JV and Varsity are playing hard but struggling to return to their winning ways, with both teams dropping contests to Warren County and to Clarke County. Falling behind early has plagued both teams but close games against Warren County last week showed obvious improvement and brings the promise of a return to victory soon.

Both squads hosted a District game this past Tuesday against Strasburg, results too late for this article, and then take to the road for a four game stretch, returning to the home gym on January 31 against George Mason.

As always, all game and practice schedules can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com, where all the latest scores and schedules are updated as soon as possible. Go Rapp!!!

— Athletic Director Brandon Burley

WCDS athletics report

Varsity Boys Basketball: Wakefield Country Day School’s Owls traveled to Timber Ridge School on Jan. 10 for a non-conference game. The boys stormed out to a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with their transition game. However, missed shots around the basket and foul shots led to them only scoring six points in the second quarter while the Titans crawled back into the game with 11 points. The Owls led 25-11 at the half. They scored nine points in each of the last two quarters and the Titans also scored 18 points to get the game within reach. The boys fought on to earn a 43-29 win despite missing 30 shots within three feet of the basket and 16 foul shots. Chris O’Heir led all scorers with 14 points and he contributed six steals. Connor Glennon grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Owls hosted Quantico Middle/High School in a big DAC game on Jan. 12. The Warriors blitzed the boys in the first quarter to lead 18-8 at the end of the quarter. The boys outscored the Warriors 14 to 13 in the second quarter but the Warriors still held a nine point lead at the half. The Warriors put up 22 to points in the third period to lead 53-37 entering the final quarter and won 72-57. The Warriors hit 13 3-point baskets and that was too much for the boys to overcome. Chris O’Heir led all scorers with 33 points. Gage Landis poured in 15 points.

Varsity Girls Basketball: The Lady Owls hosted Quantico Middle/High School for a DAC game on Jan. 12. The Warriors ALL-DAC guard Kathryn Kelley controlled the game outscoring the girls with 20 points. The Warriors led 13-6 at the half and outscored the girls 23-10 in the second half for the 36-16 win. Jill Chiu led the girls with six points.

Middle School B Team Boys Basketball: The Owls hosted Legacy Christian on Jan. 9. The boys started strong, scoring eight points in the first quarter to lead 8-3. The Owls’ defense gave up zero points to the Saints in the second quarter or third quarter on their way to a 26-5 victory. John Mullins led the boys in scoring with 12 points to include two 3-point baskets. Our record is 1-0 on the season.

Middle School Boys Basketball: The Owls hosted Fresta Valley for their first VMSC game on Jan 10. The game was close throughout with the Pioneers leading 5-3 at the half. The Pioneers led 13-11 at the end of three quarters and went on to an 18-13 win. John Mullins led the boys with seven points. Pierce Kiser added six points. Bobby Reid also scored a basket in the game.

The Owls traveled to Rappahannock County for a VMSC game on Jan 12. The Panthers controlled the game and went on to a 43-13 victory. John Mullins scored 11 points and Pierce Kiser added a basket. Our record is 0-2 overall and in the VMSC.

Middle School Girls’ Basketball: The Lady Owls hosted Fresta Valley for their first VMSC game on Jan 10. This is a young team that is working to improve. The Owls held the Pioneers to zero points in the final quarter, earning a 17-6 win. Beverly Eborn, Ava Lubkemann and Anika Pruntel each scored baskets in the game. The Lady Owls traveled to Rappahannock County for a VMSC game on Jan 12. The Panthers controlled the game throughout to win 41-4.

— Mike Costello, athletic director

JMU student honors

Sperryville resident Zachary Evans Falk has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2016 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above. Falk is scheduled to graduate in 2017 and is majoring in psychology.

JMU’s dean’s list for the fall semester included Rebecca Blair of Chester Gap, who is an English major scheduled to graduate in 2017, and Sarah Thornhill of Boston, who is scheduled to graduate in 2020 and is majoring in interdisciplinary liberal studies.