Washington column for Jan. 19

Celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Rappahannock County celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Little Washington Theatre. Although I had planned on attending something came up at the last minute and I did not make it. I am now aware that the theatre was a packed house.

This marked the 26th year of the MLK celebration in Rappahannock. The program featured Caressa Cameron, a former Miss Virginia who went on to claim the Miss America 2010 crown. She is a native of Fredericksburg, Va., and now lives in Orange County.

Music for the celebration was provided by the Show and Treble Choirs of Culpeper County High School. And yes, they rocked the theatre and had people clapping on their feet.

The MLK celebration is sponsored each year to raise funds for Rappahannock County High School seniors to receive scholarships.

Surprise cake

Courtesy photo

A surprise vanilla cake with whipped ganache (chocolate mousse) and salted caramel butter cream icing was made for Beverly Exline, the executive steward of the Inn at Little Washington, who celebrated her birthday last Thursday, Jan. 12. The cake was made by the Pastry Chef Kristen LeVans, although the remainder of chefs had the opportunity to sing her Happy Birthday.

Like I said before, some people make the world special just by being in it. I have to say that Beverly is one of those special people. One amazing lady!

Cookie milestone

The biggest cookie milestone yet is here. That’s right! 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the first-known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scout cookie sale for 2017 started on Jan. 1 and will go through March 31. There are four troops selling cookies this year. The troops will be out at different business locations in the county starting the end of January through the end of our cookie sale. The following are a few locations the troops will be having their cookie booths: Quickie Mart, Union Bank, Mayhugh’s, and the Co-op. They have a new cookie this year, the Girl Scout S’mores cookie. It is a crispy graham cookie with a layer of cream icing and chocolate coating. The S’mores cookie replaces the Cranberry Crisp we had for last cookie sale. They still have all the favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lots and Lemonades. All cookies are $4 per box. When you see these troops out at the stores, working their hardest, stop by and buy several boxes of their delicious cookies to support this 100th anniversary.

Olivia’s third birthday

Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, my granddaughter, celebrated her third birthday Saturday afternoon at Chuck E. Cheese’s in Winchester. Chuck E. Cheese’s features games, rides, prizes, food and fun for the kids and adults. It’s a great place to have a birthday party.

Jonathan and Amber, along with family and friends, helped Olivia celebrate her special day. Her birthday theme was Peppa Pig. Children were running everywhere having fun, and would’ve kept on running but the time came to eat. Pizza was on the menu for this party. All the kids love pizza — as well as the adults! After the meal, a delicious Peppa Pig cake was passed around and the guest of honor got to take a picture with Chuck E. Cheese, the mouse mascot. Olivia received some very nice gifts and everyone seemed like they had a great time. At the end of the day, there was one tired little girl. It was the perfect way to say happy birthday to a sweet baby girl by her parents, friends and grandparents, who love and adore her so much.

Vintage Gabbeh rugs

By Joanie Ballard

The R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery had their big after-Christmas sale and are now preparing for the new year. They have beautiful vintage Gabbeh rugs, which are one-of-a-kind that have just arrived. Robert found these cool rugs, the designs of which are quite popular. The Ballards will soon be traveling to New York City and other places to visit their suppliers, do a bit of research, and find more unusual products for the shop and gallery. According to Joanie, they love traveling and finding new things.

Prayer list

Let’s remember Warren Foster, who has been under the weather, in our prayers each day.

Have a wonderful week!