Courthouse Row for Jan. 26

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 12-19:

Stonewall

Dietlinde Maazel and Joe H. Porter, Jr., successor co-trustees of the Lorin Maazal declaration of trust to Leslie Maazel, parcel B, 25.929 acres, $950,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-4E

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Anne Pallie and Edwin Garcia, Amissville, space heater, $500

S & L Restaurants LLC, Flint Hill, electric service $1,500

Harry and Tiffany Lidsky, Washington, dwelling, $300,000

Keith K. Rev. Trust Wickman, Castleton, electric rehook, no cost

Megan Smith, Washington, chimney reline, $8,800