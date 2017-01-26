Down Memory Lane for Jan. 26

Dec. 25, 1975

A suit against Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors has been filed in circuit court by the heirs of J. L. and Louemma Williams. The Williams heirs charge that the Supervisors’ denial of their request for a rezoning and an exception to the subdivision ordinance was “arbitrary, capricious, discriminatory and unconstitutional.” They are asking that the court declare the Supervisors’ action “null and void.”

The Williams heirs wanted to divide their parents’ 37 acres homeplace, located within the Tiger Valley of Rappahannock Hampton District, into eight lots.

The Supervisors denied the requests at their meeting Dec. 4. The vote to deny was unanimous, with Clarence Baldwin abstaining. T. C. Lea, the Culpeper attorney representing the Williams, filed suit on Dec. 8.

Mr. and Mrs. Luther Payne celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Sunday when they were honored with a party at the home of their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Payne, Locust Shade Farm, Amissville.

The Paynes were married December 19, 1925 in Luray. They have seven children, all of whom joined them Sunday. They are, in addition to W. L. (Red) Payne, Edward of Arlington; Reid Payne and Mrs. Dorothy Ann Clater of Washington, Mrs. Mable Settle of Flint Hill, Mrs. Linda Jenkins and Franklin Payne of Culpeper.

Mr. Payne is retired after operating a garage at Washington.

Feb. 12, 1997

Vyktoria Pratt Keating was able to unveil ner new CD “This Guardian at Noon” on her own Diaphanous label to a full house at the Blue Moon Cafe Saturday night in spite of the snowy weather.

The recording is a collection of Keating’s own writings set to music. It was produced in a very few session with J. Christian Quick in his Stillness Sound Facility in Warrenton.

Playing the guitar and singing without other accompaniment at the Blue Moon Cafe Saturday night, Ms. Keating offered songs from the new CD and other material she is hoping to use in future CDs. So far “Guardian” is only available at her shows and by mail order at P.O. Box 51, Sperryville.

Ms. Keating will be taking her show on the road this spring with tours in the midwest and southeast.

She likes to play around with images and sounds. This playfulness is evident in lines from “Germain,” a song Keating said is based on “ a huge shift in my life.”

While Keating appreciated being able to play at the Blue Moon Cafe, she would also like to perform in a more concert-like setting in Rappahannock.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke wants to warn resident of Rappahannock about a possible scam that came to his attention this week.

A resident of the county received a letter from Nigeria late in 1996 that attempts to get a bank account number, probably to access an account. Labelled as an “Urgent Business Proposal,” the letter says in part, “I was assigned by two of my colleagues to seek a foreign partner who will assist us in providing a convenient account in a designated bank over there for the transfer of $30,000,000 pending on our arrival in your county for utilization and disbursement with the owner of the account.”

Further, it says, “My colleagues and I have agree (sic) that if you/your company can act as the beneficiary of this fund ($30 million), we will transfer it to your account and you will retain 30 percent of the total amount for the assistance, while 60 percent will be for us, and the remaining 10 percent will be to offset any expenses incurred by both parties during the transfer process.”

Mr. Luke says: “It is potentially something that could hurt some of our citizens.” The person it was sent to has no connections in Nigeria and it is unknown how their address was obtained.