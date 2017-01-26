Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 17
11:44 a.m. — Hawkins Lane, Castleton, chest pain, companies 3 and 5
2:24 p.m. — Virginia Pines Lane, Huntly, injury, companies 4 and 9
7:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
7:47 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:45 p.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
Wednesday, Jan. 18
6:29 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
8:11 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:18 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7
4:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
Thursday, Jan. 19
9:15 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:39 p.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
4:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Friday, Jan. 20
12:10 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
9:22 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:50 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
6:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Front Royal, stroke, company 9
7:32 p.m. — Virginia Pines Lane, Huntly, stroke, company 9
Saturday, Jan. 21
9:38 a.m. — Winesap Lane, Huntly, unconscious, companies 1, 4 and 9
11:49 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:03 p.m. — Hopewell Lane, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
7:04 p.m — Richmond Road, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5
Sunday, Jan. 22
3:51 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, seizure, company 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.