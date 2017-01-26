Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 17

11:44 a.m.   — Hawkins Lane, Castleton, chest pain, companies 3 and 5

2:24 p.m. — Virginia Pines Lane, Huntly, injury, companies 4 and 9

7:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1

7:47 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:45 p.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

Wednesday, Jan. 18

6:29 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

8:11 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:18 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7

4:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:15 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:39 p.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

4:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Friday, Jan. 20

12:10 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7

9:22 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:50 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

6:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Front Royal, stroke, company 9

7:32 p.m. — Virginia Pines Lane, Huntly, stroke, company 9

Saturday, Jan. 21

9:38 a.m. — Winesap Lane, Huntly, unconscious, companies 1, 4 and 9

11:49 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:03 p.m. — Hopewell Lane, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

7:04 p.m — Richmond Road, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5

Sunday, Jan. 22

3:51 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, seizure, company 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

