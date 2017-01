Photo by Bill Walton

Numerous Rappahannock County residents, including Bill and Sarah Walton of Harris Hollow, descended on Capitol Hill and the adjacent National Mall last Saturday (Jan. 20) for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Bill snapped this photo on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building where the swearing-in ceremony was held. The official theme of the 58th presidential inauguration was “Uniquely American.”