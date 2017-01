Photo by John McCaslin

A spirited group of Rappahannock County women and men participated in last Saturday’s well-attended Women’s March on Washington, “the first step towards unifying our communities . . . to create change from the grassroots level up,” according to the mission statement. A dozen women shown here gathered at Sperryville’s Pen Druid Brewing on inaugural-eve to paint signs for the march. Waterpenny Farm’s Rachel Bynum counted “more than 100 Rappahannock Women (and men) at the march.”