By Samantha Whitesides

A busload of 53 women and 2 men from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Fauquier counties joined half a million other activists, many from Rappahannock, for the historic Women’s March on Washington last Saturday (Jan. 21). Pictured here at their early morning arrival in the nation’s capital, this was one of more than 1,200 chartered busses that transported the diverse crowds to the National Mall for a day of inspiration and solidarity.